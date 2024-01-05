Resistance Inflict Heavy Losses on Israeli Forces in Gaza's Khan Yunis
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Jan 2024 23:37
Palestinian Resistance groups are fiercely confronting Israeli invading forces on Gaza's southern axis of Khan Yunis with no sings of intensity of operations declining.
The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza engaged in fierce battles on the Khan Younis axis on Friday, carrying several significant operations targeting Israeli invading forces, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement that its fighters successfully targeted an Israeli infantry unit positioned inside a house with three "Ra'diya" anti-personnel mines, resulting in casualties among the Israeli soldiers, in the area of Al-Zana, east of Khan Younis.
The group also said that its fighters shelled an assembly of Israeli military vehicles in the city with mortar shells.
In the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, the Brigade announced targeting nine Israeli military vehicles and engaging in direct combat with occupation infantry forces using sniper rifles and anti-personnel shells. Al-Qassam confirmed that confrontations resulted in casualties among Israeli soldiers.
On their part, Al-Quds Brigades of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement shelled military gatherings in the area of Al-Mahatta in Khan Yunis with heavy caliber mortar shells, the group stated.
Furthermore, the Resistance Brigade said it targeted "Sderot" and "Nir Am," along with several other settlements, in Gaza's envelope area with a rocket barrage.
As part of the cooperation between the military wings of various Palestinian factions within the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, Resistance fighters from the Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades carried out a joint operation targeting three Israeli Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 and Tandem shells in the Ma'an area in Khan Younis.
In another joint operation, fighters from the Resistance groups targeted an Israeli military gathering in the al-Tuffah neighborhood.
Also in al-Mahatta, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced targeting an assembly of occupation soldiers and their supporting units.
