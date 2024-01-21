Senegal Shortlists 20 Candidates for Presidential Elections
By Xinhua
January 21, 2024
Senegalese Constitutional Council on Saturday evening announced the final list of 20 candidates for the presidential election scheduled for Feb. 25.
Only Karim Wade, the son of former President Abdoulaye Wade, was dropped from the provisional list of 21 candidates published on Jan. 13 on the grounds that his “candidacy is inadmissible,” according to a document of the council.
Incumbent Prime Minister Amadou Ba and his two predecessors — Idrissa Seck and Mahammed Boun Abdallah Dionne — are on the final list. Incumbent President Macky Sall, who has served two consecutive terms (2012-2024), will not take part in the election.
No comments:
Post a Comment