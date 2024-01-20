Tanzania’s New Ruling Party Secretary General Touts for Stronger Peace, Unity
By Xinhua
January 20, 2024
A boy runs with a flag during a ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) rally in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on October 21, 2015. CCM's party's candidate John Magufuli hopes to succeed President Jakaya Kikwete in what is seen as the tightest electoral race in Tanzania's history, as the main opposition parties unite around ex-prime minister Edward Lowassa, 61, who recently defected from the CCM. AFP PHOTO / DANIEL HAYDUK (Photo credit should read Daniel Hayduk/AFP/Getty Images)
Tanzania’s new secretary general of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (meaning Party of the Revolution in English) Emmanuel Nchimbi on Friday urged fellow countrymen and women to cherish the existing peace, unity and stability.
Nchimbi made the remarks when he addressed members and fans of the party at the Kisiwandui main office in Zanzibar where he was officially introduced following his recent appointment by high-ranking organs of the party.
He underlined the ruling party’s unwavering position in supporting and strengthening peace, unity and stability among Tanzanians, saying these were the core pillars of development.
Nchimbi urged all leaders of political parties in the country to be patriotic and promote tolerance after next general election to avoid hatred and instability in the country.
