There Will be Painful Responses to Aggression on Yemen: Al-Bukhaiti
By Al Mayadeen English
Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Ansar Allah political bureau, tells Al Mayadeen that the United States and Britain "made a mistake in waging war on Yemen."
Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, a member of the political bureau of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, affirmed that the battle in Yemen is not against the American or British people but against the Zionist ruling gang in Washington and London, adding that the US-UK decision is not in favor of either country.
Speaking to Al Mayadeen, al-Bukhaiti addressed both the American and British sides, saying, "You need to reconsider your calculations and learn from past experiences," emphasizing that the United States and Britain "made a mistake in waging war on Yemen."
He also underlined that Yemen has put a set of targets that depend on the US escalation and international stances and that there will be painful responses. Al-Bukhaiti noted that the Yemeni Armed Forces previously only targeted maritime navigation associated with the Zionist entity.
The Yemeni official mentioned that today, American and British ships no longer dare to cross the Red Sea, threatening retaliation for the actions of the two countries. Al-Bukhaiti further highlighted that the military operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces against targets in "Israel" and the Red Sea inflicted significant losses for both the American and Israeli sides.
He also announced that the United States and Britain are now directly involved in the aggression, emphasizing that this was a moment Yemen had been patiently awaiting. Additionally, al-Bukhaiti pointed out that it would have been better for the United States and Britain to pressure the Israeli occupation entity to stop its crimes instead of expanding the scope of the conflict.
The member of the Ansar Allah political bureau indicated that Yemen has managed to establish new rules of engagement in the Red Sea, which will be firm and permanent, stressing that no one will be able to overturn them.
In the same context, al-Bukhaiti expressed gratitude to the Palestinian people who united the Yemeni people and the nation and refuted all false accusations against Yemen.
Elsewhere, al-Bukhaiti concluded by stating that the situation is now clear in the world, with Yemen seeking to stop the genocide while the US and Britain protecting its perpetrators.
Yemeni blood is precious, response to attack imminent: Sanaa Politburo
Earlier on Friday, the leader of the Ansar Allah Movement's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, emphasized that the American British aggression on Yemen violates all international laws and is "unjustified".
Al-Mashat stressed that the United States and the United Kingdom would "pay a heavy price" for the attack which encompassed 73 strikes on various Yemeni Governates, including the capital Sanaa.
The leader's remarks came amid a "million-man march" held in Sanaa's al-Sabeen Square, in which the Yemeni people took to the streets to proclaim their support for any decisions taken by the Supreme Council in response to the US-UK-led aggression.
Al-Mashat stressed that "Yemeni blood is precious" saying that the Yemeni Armed Forces' revenge is imminent.
Furthermore, the head of the Council said that the aggression would not dissuade Yemen from its steadfast position to support Palestine, adding that Yemenis will continue to block ships heading to Israeli-occupied ports or Israeil-owned ships from sailing through the Red and Arabian seas.
"We say to our brothers in Palestine and our people in Gaza that our blood is not more precious than yours, and we are at peace with our conscience knowing that we are actively participating with you. Palestine is not alone in facing bombardment, and we affirm that from now on, Palestine will not be in the battle alone. We will prove to the American and British forces that Yemen is the graveyard of invaders," the leader of the Supreme Council underlined.
Moreover, a member of the Political Council, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, said that the Yemeni people will continue to support and back the Palestinian people. Commenting on increased insurance rates of maritime trade, the official said that the Americans are the ones working to raise these prices, as operations would be ceased if goods and supplies enter the besieged Gaza Strip.
All US-UK assets are legitimate targets
The Council had previously released a statement, outlining the Sanaa government's position on recent dangerous developments, linked to Friday's aggression on the country.
"All American and British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces in response to their direct and announced aggression against the Yemeni Republic," the Supreme Political Council warned.
"The aggression on Yemen is an extension of the treacherous American targeting of the Yemeni Naval Forces and the American-British-Zionist aggression on the people of Gaza. The American-British aggression is a real threat to international peace and security, putting the region at grave stakes," the statement read.
"We affirm the commitment of the Yemeni Republic to what was declared at the beginning of its naval operation to end the blockade, stop the aggression, end the genocidal war on Gaza, and allow the entry of food, medicine, fuel, and all means of life."
