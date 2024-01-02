Tunisia Reviews its State of Emergency
By Xinhua
December 30, 2023
Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended the state of emergency across the country for an additional month, according to the official Journal of the Republic of Tunisia on Friday.
The state of emergency, which grants authorities special powers, including the ability to ban gatherings, censor media, and impose curfews, will now be in effect until Jan. 30, 2024, extending beyond the previous deadline of Jan. 1, 2024. Tunisia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Nov. 24, 2015, following a bus bombing that claimed the lives of 12 presidential guards. Since then, Tunisian authorities have consistently renewed the measure.
On Jan. 31, 2023, Saied announced the extension of the state of emergency until the end of 2023, marking one of the longest extensions since its initiation.
