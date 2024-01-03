US Denies Genocide in Gaza, Calls South Africa ICJ Case Unproductive
By Al Mayadeen English
During a briefing, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the case "meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever."
The US chastised South Africa on Wednesday for filing a genocide case against 'Israel' before the UN's top court, dismissing claims against its ally.
Following Pretoria's opening of a lawsuit for "Israel's" genocidal actions in Gaza, the UN's top court will hear statements from South Africa and 'Israel' next week.
"Israel" on Friday dismissed South Africa's launch of a genocide case against it at the International Court of Justice. Despite the sea of war crime evidence, the regime labeled the case as a groundless blood libel lacking legal merit and asserted that its army was adhering to international humanitarian law.
"South Africa is collaborating with a terrorist group that calls for Israel's destruction," a statement from the Foreign Ministry said. "The people of Gaza are not an enemy of Israel, who is making efforts to limit harm to non-combatants."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday accused South Africa of "cowardice" and falsehood in launching a genocide lawsuit against "Israel," claiming that the Israeli Occupation Forces [IOF] are the most "moral" army in the world.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed that the US does not think South Africa's actions are a "productive step," telling reporters that the administration has not seen "Acts that constitute genocide,"
While he admit that genocide was "heinous," Miller stated such allegations "should not make be made lightly."
The US officials' comments come as the death toll in the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has risen to 22,313 martyrs and 57,296 injured over the past 89 days.
Persisting with its genocidal war against the people of Gaza, the occupation committed 10 massacres against Palestinian families in the past 24 hours, resulting in 128 martyrs and 261 injured.
Ben-Gvir: 'Israel' is'not another star on American flag'
"With all due respect we are not another star on the American flag," said Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the most prominent Israeli ally, the United States, in the latest tit-for-tat between the two.
The statement comes after the US criticized the Israeli plan to force Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip in a new Nakba.
In a post on X, Ben-Gvir said, "The United States is our best friend, but first of all we will do what is best for the State of Israel: the migration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the residents of the enclave to return home and live in security and protect the IDF soldiers."
Earlier, the US denounced statements made by Ben-Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalil Smotrich, in which they said that Palestinians should be forced out of Gaza and replaced with settlers but reiterated its stance that Hamas and other Resistance groups should not be governing the besieged Strip in the future.
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington "rejects recent statements from Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza."
"This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible," he said, adding that it is the "clear, consistent, and unequivocal" US position that "Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, with Hamas no longer in control of its future and with no terror groups able to threaten Israel."
Israeli far-right Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Monday for "a solution to encourage the emigration of Gaza's residents."
This sentiment has been repeatedly announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Ben-Gvir considered that establishing settlements in Gaza after forcibly displacing its residents "is a correct, just, moral and humane solution."
