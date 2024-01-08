US Forces in Syria, Iraq Targeted at Least 120 Times Since October
By Al Mayadeen English
8 Jan 2024 21:54
The United States' regional presence has become a primary target for the Islamic Resistance in Iraq due to Washington's key role in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
US occupation forces in Syria and Iraq have been subjected to at least 120 attacks since October 17 last year, a US military official told Al Mayadeen on Monday.
This comes after a field source revealed to Al Mayadeen earlier today the US occupation base in the al-Omar oil field in easter Deir Ezzor in Syria was struck by 30 rockets launched from within Syria, achieving confirmed hits.
Our correspondent said the operation was in response to an earlier US attack that targeted a truck at the Al-Qaim/Al-Bukamal crossing on the border with Iraq.
On its part, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the party with the most attacks on US and Israeli targets since the launch of the war on Gaza, announced, earlier today, targeting the US Rmelan occupation base in Syria using drones.
The Resistance group had declared since day one that all US presence in the region would be dealt with as legitimate targets, given Washington's key role in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. It also repeatedly conditioned stopping the operations on ending the war on Gaza.
Meanwhile, as the aggression on the Strip continues, the Islamic Resistance is escalating its operations, both in nature and targets.
In two separate but highly significant operations last week, the party announced striking an Israeli military base in the occupied Golan Heights.
Furthermore, the Resistance group attacked a vital Israeli target in occupied Haifa, using al-Arqab advanced long-range cruise missile, which was revealed for the first time upon announcing the operation.
The Resistance reiterated in all its statements that it "will continue to target enemy strongholds," promising that more is yet to come.
