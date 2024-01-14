US, UK Strike Yemen for 3rd Time, Provoking All-out War: SABA
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: SABA News Agency
The aggressions carried out by the United States and Britain since Friday have resulted in the martyred of 7 servicemembers of the Yemeni Armed Forces.
An American-British aggression targeted Jabal Jida in al-Luhayyah District in the coastal province of Hodeidah, western Yemen, the Yemeni news agency SABA, based in Sanaa, reported.
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Sanaa reported that intensive flights of US spy drones were recorded over Hodeidah.
This aggression marks the third consecutive attack carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom since Friday dawn, with strikes targeting the capital Sanaa, Taiz, al-Hajja, and Hodeidah.
Commenting on the earlier aggressions, the Yemeni Supreme Political Council of the Sanaa government declared that now "all American and British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni Armed Forces."
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the martyrdom of 7 servicemembers in the strikes.
You don't know Yemenis
The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, earlier warned that "any American aggression against Yemen will not go unanswered," emphasizing that Sanaa is "ready for any confrontation with Washington."
In a speech on Sunday, Hezbollah's chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described the US-UK aggression on Yemen as "reckless," stressing that US President Joe Biden will soon realize that the attack on Yemen was a "foolish mistake."
He explained that if Washington assumes the Yemenis will now stop their operations in support of Palestine, then "they don't know Yemen, and they don't know Yemenis."
"The Americans believe that Yemen will back down after the aggression, they are mistaken and ignorant," he said, warning that "the American aggression will lead to the continued targeting of Israeli ships and ships heading to the occupied entity."
Sayyed Nasrallah also addressed the militarization of the Red Sea by the United States and its allies.
He noted that, while previously 95% percent of shipping through the waterway was safe and secure during Yemen's operations, that number has plummeted to almost 0 after the US and its allies got involved militarily and attacked Yemen.
This proved that the US is contradicting itself; while the US is claiming it does not the Israeli war on Gaza to "expand," it is the one expanding it, Sayyed Nasrallah added.
