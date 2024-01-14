Zambia-China Friendship Body to Undertake Research on Bilateral Cooperation
By Xinhua
January 14, 2024
The Zambia-China Friendship Association (ZCFA), an organization formed to promote the cooperation between the two countries, said Thursday that it would undertake research aimed at highlighting the historical journey of friendship and cooperation in the past 60 years.
The organization said in a statement that it had selected a team of experts to research the 60 years of bilateral relations between the two countries.
“The selected participants are renowned scholars, experienced diplomats and former key government officials. They possess extensive knowledge and expertise on the Zambia-China relationship, and their inclusion in this research will undoubtedly add immense value to our study,” said Fredrick Mutesa, the association’s secretary-general, in the statement.
He expressed confidence that the findings from the research will serve as a valuable resource for policymakers, businesses, and individuals seeking to enhance and deepen the bilateral ties between the two countries.
The year 2024 has been designated as an important year in the bilateral relations between the two countries as it marks 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.
No comments:
Post a Comment