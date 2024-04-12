Air Algerie Ditches French, Adopts Arabic in All Correspondences
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Apr 2024 08:33
The initiative aligns with Article 3 of the Algerian Constitution, which designates Arabic as the official national language.
Air Algerie, the national flag carrier of Algeria, has implemented new protocols to promote the use of the Arabic language in official communications with different departments, embassies, and governmental entities, as per a report by the Algerian newspaper Echorouk.
In compliance with Article 3 of the Algerian Constitution, which designates Arabic as the national and official language, Air Algerie will now Arabize the speeches and letters of its president and general manager.
Despite ongoing English training for its staff, consistent with the international standard for civil aviation, the company will prioritize the use of Arabic in official communications to align with constitutional mandates.
In recent weeks, the airline has begun formalizing the adoption of Arabic in all internal communications and interactions. This encompasses letters from the CEO, Hamza Benhamouda, such as messages marking notable occasions like the anniversary of the Tamanrasset plane crash and International Women’s Day. This choice underscores the company's dedication to upholding Algeria's official language policy and cultural heritage, as reported by Dzair Tube.
A flashback
Algeria was a French colony for 130 years and gained independence in 1962 after a devastating eight-year war. Paris has repeatedly refused to apologize for the occupation, a source of deep contention with Algiers.
In 2021, reports emerged stating that several Algerian ministries opted to discontinue the use of French in both internal and external communications.
They decided to begin the adoption of Arabic on November 1, the date of the anniversary of the eruption of the Algerian revolution against French colonialism.
Observers said the move was in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s denial of "the existence of an Algerian nation" before the French invasion of Algeria in 1830.
At the time, the North African nation increased its emphasis on English in the education sector, while reinforcing efforts to enforce a law mandating that private schools, including those teaching in French, adhere to the predominantly Arabic national curriculum.
