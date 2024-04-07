Senegal's Prime Minister Unveils New Cabinet Formation
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Apr 2024 17:01
The latest Senegalese cabinet features four female members.
Recently elected Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has revealed his cabinet lineup comprising 25 ministers and five state secretaries, as confirmed by government sources.
"Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced on Friday, April 5, 2024, the list of members of his government, which includes 25 ministers and five secretaries of state," the government said in a statement released on Friday.
The latest Senegalese cabinet features four female members. Meanwhile, Yassine Fall was notably appointed as Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs. Gen. Birame Diop assumes the role of Defense Minister, Ousmane Diagne takes on the position of Justice Minister, Gen. Jean-Baptiste Tine is appointed as Interior Minister, and Birame Souleye Diop is tasked with leading the Energy Ministry, as outlined in the official statement.
Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in as Senegal's youngest president, on Wednesday, during the inauguration ceremony held in Dakar, the nation's capital. The 44-year-old opposition figure appointed his close ally, Sonko, as the new Prime Minister.
Faye secured over 54% of the vote in the presidential election held on March 24, despite the government's unsuccessful attempts, under then-President Macky Sall, to delay the election. Prior to his election, Senegal's new President had faced legal scrutiny, spending much of 2023 under investigation for defamation and contempt of court. He was released from prison just 10 days before the election.
Faye, a former tax inspector, previously held the position of secretary general within the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity party, led by Sonko. However, the party was dissolved by Senegal's authorities in July, accused of inciting insurrectionist movements. Due to the charges against him, Sonko was disqualified from participating in the 2024 presidential race.
