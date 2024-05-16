Baku Rejects French Accusations of Meddling in New Caledonia Protests
By Al Mayadeen English
16 May 2024 15:56
Azerbaijan promptly refutes the claim made by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin that the country is escalating tensions between France and New Caledonia.
France leveled on Thursday accusations against Azerbaijan, alleging "interference" in the political affairs of its Pacific territory, New Caledonia, where violent protests erupted in recent days.
Azerbaijan promptly refuted the claim made by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin accusing the country of escalating tensions between France and the oil-rich Caspian Sea nation.
The unrest in New Caledonia, situated as a French territory between Australia and Fiji, was reportedly triggered by proposed changes to voting laws that independence supporters argue unfairly target the indigenous Kanak community.
"This isn't a fantasy. It's a reality," Darmanin said, as quoted by France 2 TV when asked if Azerbaijan, China, and Russia were meddling in New Caledonia.
"I regret that some of the Caledonian pro-independence leaders have made a deal with Azerbaijan. It's indisputable," he claimed.
However, he stressed, "Even if there are attempts at interference... France is sovereign on its own territory, and so much the better."
In response, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ayhan Hajizadeh said, "We completely reject the baseless accusations."
"We refute any connection between the leaders of the struggle for freedom in Caledonia and Azerbaijan," he further stressed.
France deploys troops in New Caledonia as protests leave four dead
France dispatched on Wednesday troops to defend ports and the international airport in its Pacific territory of New Caledonia following two nights of violent-turned protests that resulted in four fatalities and hundreds of injuries.
The unrest erupted after France's national assembly approved contentious changes to voting rolls, which indigenous Kanak leaders argue will undermine their voting rights.
Despite the implementation of security forces and a nighttime curfew, the violence has persisted, marking the most significant upheaval in New Caledonia since the 1980s.
Reports claim widespread looting of shops and arson attacks on public buildings, resulting in numerous casualties, including around 100 police and gendarmes.
Meanwhile, pictures have circulated all over social media showing French men targeting Kanak protesters with firearms.
While New Caledonia has twice rejected independence in referenda, support for sovereignty remains strong among the indigenous Kanak population.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for renewed political dialogue amid the crisis. However, the government has imposed a state of emergency, effective Thursday, to restore order, with troops deployed to secure key infrastructure.
Simultaneously, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the deployment of additional security measures, including a ban on TikTok.
The government's primary objective is to quell unrest and facilitate dialogue, he stated.
Under the state of emergency, authorities are empowered to enforce travel restrictions, house arrests, and conduct searches.
In response to the unrest, nearly 1,800 law enforcement officers have been mobilized, with an additional 500 reinforcements expected.
Macron canceled a scheduled trip to convene an emergency meeting and address the situation in New Caledonia.
No comments:
Post a Comment