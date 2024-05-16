Niger PM: US Threats Led to Rupture of Ties
By Al Mayadeen English
14 May 2024 15:07
The Washington Post cites Niger's prime minister as saying that relations with the US significantly deteriorated due to US officials' attempt to dictate Niger's foreign partnership choices.
The United States' tone and behavior toward Nigerien officials was the primary reason for the collapse of its relations with Niger, after a senior US official threatened the country's authority during recent last-attempt negotiations regarding the presence of American forces, Niger's Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine revealed in an exclusive interview with The Washington Post.
Zeine confirmed that ties with the US significantly deteriorated due to US officials' attempt to dictate Niger's foreign partnership choices, in addition to failing to provide adequate justification for the stationing of US forces in the country, which is now slated to end in the coming months.
A first set of about 100 Russian advisors arrived in Niger on April 10 along with air defense systems after talks between military ruler General Abdourahamane Tiani and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian advisors are now staying at a Nigerien air base near the Niamey airport, which also houses over 1,000 US troops who were deployed in 2012 under the excuse of fighting terrorism in Africa's Western Sahel.
'Lack of respect'
Following a military coup last year led by Tiani that ousted the Western-backed President Bazoum, the US suspended security agreements and assistance with Niger.
"The Americans stayed on our soil, doing nothing while the terrorists killed people and burned towns," the premier said. "It is not a sign of friendship to come on our soil but let the terrorists attack us. We have seen what the United States will do to defend its allies, because we have seen Ukraine and Israel."
Citing US officials, the newspaper reported that the withdrawal of the US troops marks a notable setback for US President Joe Biden's administration.
Zeine expressed that the leaders of Niger's new government were puzzled by Washington's decision to suspend military assistance while simultaneously insisting on maintaining troops in the country, all without providing justification for their ongoing presence.
He noted a stark contrast in the US' reaction to Niger's coup, compared to other countries like Russia, Turkey, and the UAE, which welcomed the new leaders of Niger "with open arms".
US threatened Niger not to engage with Iran, Russia
The prime minister pointed out that the Nigerien government was particularly offended by comments made by Molly Phee, the State Department's senior official for African affairs, during her visit to the capital Niamey in March.
He said that Phee had warned the country's officials against engaging with Iran and Russia in manners that Washington found objectionable if Niger wished to maintain its security ties with the United States. Additionally, Zeine said that Phee had threatened sanctions if Niger proceeded with a uranium deal with Iran.
"When she finished, I said, ‘Madame, I am going to summarize in two points what you have said...First, you have come here to threaten us in our country. That is unacceptable. And you have come here to tell us with whom we can have relationships, which is also unacceptable. And you have done it all with a condescending tone and a lack of respect."
An unnamed official said in response to the prime minister's statement, "The message to the CNSP [Niger's leadership] in March was a coordinated US government position, delivered in a professional manner, in response to valid concerns about developments in Niger. The CNSP was presented with a choice, not an ultimatum, about whether they wished to continue their partnership with us, respectful of our democratic values and national security interests."
The official added, "In the coming months, we will work with the CNSP to draw down US forces in an orderly fashion and ultimately reposition them elsewhere, consistent with U.S. security interests."
Imagine it happening in the US
Elsewhere in the interview, Zeine recalled his efforts to discuss the relationship between the two countries, stating that his attempts to arrange meetings with officials in Washington were declined for several months.
He said that Salifou Modi, a former army chief now serving as vice president, drafted a new status-of-forces agreement to govern the presence of American troops, but it was rejected. Still, he said, Nigerien officials had remained hopeful that the US might provide more assistance to respond to terrorist attacks.
Following the coup, Niger's new government expelled some 1,500 French soldiers stationed in the country, but left open the possibility for US forces to stay.
When Phee arrived in Niger in December, Zeine recalled showing her photographs of Nigeriens displaying American flags during protests against France, Niger's former colonial power. Despite protesters setting fires and vandalizing the French Embassy, he pointed out that they did not target the US Embassy.
"Nigeriens were saying, ‘Americans are our friends, they will help us this time to annihilate the terrorists,’" the prime minister said. "But there was radio silence." He added that his country would have dismissed help from other countries had the US responded to requests for more support, including for jets, drones, and air defense systems.
Speaking in an earlier interview, Phee said that US officials "made the choice as stark and clear" as much as possible during the December meeting with Niger's leadership. She added that the officials said that US support would "remain suspended until Niger set a timeline for restoring democracy."
When Phee came back to Niamey earlier this year, "I asked Modi if he knew how many Americans were in the country and what they were doing exactly," Zeine said. "He said 'No'". The prime minister said that he then turned to Phee and posed the question, "Can you imagine the same thing happening in the United States?"
In front of cameras
He explained that this visit marked a significant shift, largely due to Phee's hour-long opening remarks. She accused the Nigerien government of striking a deal to sell uranium mined in Niger to Iran, which could potentially use it for its nuclear program.
Zeine said that these allegations are not only untrue but also that "absolutely nothing" was signed during his visit to Tehran in January. If an agreement had been signed, "it would have not been under the table … but in front of cameras."
He likened the United States' actions to those of George W. Bush's administration before the Iraq invasion, citing subsequently debunked intelligence that claimed Saddam Hussein's regime had attempted to procure uranium from Niger for a nuclear weapons program.
Despite Niger's insistence on the departure of US military personnel, Zeine emphasized that his government desires to maintain economic and diplomatic ties with the United States, asserting that "no Nigerien sees the United States as an adversary."
He conveyed to Phee and Campbell that Niger would prefer American investors over soldiers. "If American investors come, we will give them what they need," he recounted informing the State Department officials.
"We have uranium. We have oil. We have lithium. Come and invest. That's all we ask."
