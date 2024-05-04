Hezbollah Engages Israeli Sites, Retaliates in North
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah announced that it engaged the Israeli radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms using missiles.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, engaged several Israeli military posts and attacked Israeli positions in settlements in northern occupied Palestine in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and in support of their resistance.
Hezbollah announced that it engaged the Israeli radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms using missiles.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon also targeted Israeli spy equipment at the Israeli Al-Raheb site, opposite the southern town of Aita al-Shaab using appropriate weapons and causing direct hits.
Using artillery shells, the resistance engaged Israeli occupation troops as they were navigating around the Israeli Bayad Blida site opposite the southern town of Blida.
Israeli Kan Channel previously said on May 2 that those who stay alive in northern occupied Palestine would be due to a decision from Hezbollah to keep them alive stressing that Hezbollah monitors every movement on the Lebanese-Palestinian borders at all times.
In a report addressing the situation in northern occupied Palestine, the Israeli channel's correspondent in the occupied north Rubi Hammerschlag said that there is great damage in the Israeli settlement Metulla adding that only if someone is in the area would they understand the level of exposure there.
He added that the entire Israeli settlement is being monitored by Hezbollah adding in recent days it has been hit many missiles have hit the settlement causing enormous damage.
The correspondent said that the only reason he was still alive in the settlement and able to report was because Hezbollah had decided not to kill him labeling the latter as the daily reality being lived in the occupied north.
He emphasized that whoever remains alive is because of Hezbollah's decision which monitors every movement at the northern border at all times.
