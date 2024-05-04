'Israel' Refuses to Adhere to Permanent Ceasefire: Senior Sources
By Al Mayadeen English
5 May 2024 00:31
Senior Palestinian Resistance sources said that Hamas insists that there will be no agreement without an explicit text on a permanent ceasefire.
Senior Palestinian Resistance sources told Al Mayadeen that the negotiations face a major obstacle due to the Israeli refusal to adhere to a permanent ceasefire.
Hamas insists that there will be no agreement without an explicit text on a permanent ceasefire, the sources added.
Resistance showing a positive, flexible attitude in negotiations
On another note, a senior source in the Palestinian Resistance factions affirmed to Al Mayadeen that the Resistance leadership is exhibiting high flexibility in indirect negotiations to reach a deal that achieves the Palestinian people's demands of a complete halt to Israeli aggression and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
The source added that the Resistance reacted positively to the proposal set by mediators, emphasizing that contact and negotiations are ongoing between Resistance leaders and mediators, aimed at reaching a serious and actual deal.
Reportedly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli officials are constantly failing in negotiations, as Netanyahu is "stubborn, does not care about his hostages or their families' demands, and is challenging the world to drag on his genocidal war."
The source further addressed the Rafah invasion, stressing that the occupation's threats "will not break the Palestinian people's will or the Resistance's, and will not force the Resistance to succumb in negotiations, as its stance remains firm."
The Resistance, the source stated, is prepared to protect the people of Palestine and repel any aggression while calling on the world to stop the fascist occupation and its genocide in Gaza.
This comes amid constant efforts to reach a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal, as well as Hamas and the Resistance factions' review of the current proposal to the agreement.
Hamas affirmed that it is acting in positive spirit
Earlier today, a Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo, Egypt, to continue the mediated talks with the Israeli occupation.
Hamas confirmed on May 3 that it acted in a positive spirit while studying the ceasefire proposal it recently received adding that its delegation will go to Cairo in the same spirit to try and reach an agreement.
It added that the Palestinian resistance movement and forces are determined to reach an agreement that would secure the demands of the Palestinian people which include stopping the Israeli aggression against them and the withdrawal of IOF troops along with the return of the displaced Palestinians to their homes, reconstruction and reaching a captives deal.
