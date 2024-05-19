Hezbollah Hits Israeli Spy Devices, Sites; Shares Sky Dew Op. Footage
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah confirms killing and wounding a number of Israeli occupation soldiers during operations in support of the Palestinians in Gaza and their Resistance.
In a series of operations on Sunday, May 19, 2024, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah said it targeted various Israeli military bases and forces' positions in northern-occupied Palestine, resulting in significant damage and casualties.
Hezbollah also announced that two of its fighters were martyred on the path to al-Quds while carrying out their Resistance duty.
The martyrs were identified as Hassan Yehya Nehmeh (Ruhollah), and Ali Hadi Salameh (Sadeq).
Nehmeh was born in 1990 and was from the town of Mahrounah, South Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Salameh was born in 2006 and was from the town of al-Majadel, South Lebanon.
Sharing further details on the landmark operation of targeting the Israeli occupation's largest spy balloon last week, Hezbollah published footage of the targeted base hosting the Sky Dew balloon, revealing reconnaissance images taken by the Resistance of the target before and after the operation.
Announcing the operations, Hezbollah reiterated that they come in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their brave and honorable Resistance and in response to the Israeli aggression on the steadfast southern Lebanese villages and civilian homes.
At approximately 7:00 am, Islamic Resistance fighters initiated a barrage of artillery fire targeting the al-Raheb site. The shelling created a chaotic scene, prompting the enemy to react swiftly.
Furthermore, Hezbollah announced conducting a multi-phase operation at 10:15 am.
In the first part, the Resistance said that, after careful monitoring and surveillance of Israeli occupation forces at the al-Malikiyah base, Resistance fighters targeted with guided missiles a military vehicle just as it arrived at the site, leading to its destruction and the killing of one soldier and the wounding of another. Subsequently, as occupation soldiers gathered to assess the situation, Hezbollah's fighters targeted them with artillery shells, inflicting further confirmed casualties.
At 10:40 am, the al-Ramtha site was targeted with rocket fire launched by Hezbollah, and a direct hit was achieved.
Shortly after, at 11:00 am, surveillance equipment at the Ramya military base was targeted and destroyed using appropriate weapons.
At 1:25 pm, the Islamic Resistance targeted the Jal al-Allam site with artillery shells, resulting in a direct hit.
Hezbollah conducted two consecutive operations against the al-Malikiyah base at 4:40 pm and 5:00 pm.
In the first operation, Israeli spy equipment was targeted and destroyed using appropriate weaponry. Additionally, the Resistance targeted in the second attack newly installed surveillance equipment mounted on a crane, resulting in their destruction.
At 5:30 pm, the Resistance said that following close monitoring and surveillance of the borders in the Metulla settlement, three Israeli soldiers were spotted heading to their position adjacent to the Khiam airport, and Resistance fighters targeted them with a guided missile, killing and wounding the force.
In response to the Israeli assassination of a senior Resistance commander in Hamas, Sharhabil Sayed, near Majdal Anjar southeastern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance said it had targeted with a one-way drone the command headquarters of an intelligence reconnaissance unit from the 6551 Brigade, affiliated with the elite 551 Paratroopers Reserve Brigade in the Metulla settlement. Hezbollah confirmed the operation resulted in the killing and wounding of the targeted Israeli force.
