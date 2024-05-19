DR Congo Army Says it Stopped Attempted Coup
By Al Mayadeen English
The armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) successfully thwarted an attempted coup d'état that involved both Congolese and foreign fighters.
According to a televised statement by a spokesperson for the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the DRC's military successfully thwarted an attempted coup d'état, which involved both Congolese and foreign fighters, on Sunday morning.
"An attempted coup d'etat has been put down by the defense and security forces. The attempt involved foreigners and Congolese. These foreigners and Congolese have been put out of action, including their leader," spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge said.
He did not specify whether this implied that they had been detained or killed.
Tina Salama, a spokesperson for President Felix Tshisekedi, also confirmed to Reuters that the presidential palace had come under attack on Sunday morning, but the army had regained control.
Earlier, two guards and an assailant were killed in an attack on the nearby residence of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is expected to become the speaker. This information was conveyed by Kamerhe's spokesperson and the Japanese ambassador in posts on X.
On Sunday, the United States' embassy released a security alert cautioning about "ongoing activity by DRC security elements" and reports of gunfire in the vicinity.
A Facebook page, purportedly belonging to Christian Malanga, a politician based in the United States, posted a live-streamed video in which he seemed to be orchestrating the attack.
"We, the militants, are tired. We cannot drag on with Tshisekedi and Kamerhe, they have done too many stupid things in this country," he said in Lingala in the video.
No comments:
Post a Comment