Partial IOF Withdrawal from al-Zaytoun Due to Resistance
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian resistance continues to retaliate against IOF troops in the vicinity of al-Zaytoun Clinic as a field commander from Gaza gives statements to Al Mayadeen.
A field commander in Gaza said today that the Israeli occupation forces partially withdrew from the vicinity of al-Zaytoun Clinic after fierce confrontations with the Palestinian resistance south of Gaza City.
He told Al Mayadeen that in the past two days, the resistance struck IOF troops positioned in the vicinity of al-Zaytoun Clinic using mortar shells and anti-armor missiles.
The commander also said that the Israeli occupation tanks have been redeployed near the Dawlah Intersection on Salah al-Din Road, south of the neighborhood adding that on more than one axis in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, artillery and aerial bombings are ongoing.
He stressed the area surrounding Al-Madaris Street in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip is widely destroyed.
Resistance engages in fierce battles with IOF in al-Zaytoun -Exclusive
Earlier today, the Palestinian Resistance was engaged in fierce battles with the Israeli occupation forces in the central and southern parts of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza, a field leader confirmed to Al Mayadeen.
The source emphasized that the battles were taking place in al-Mustawsaf Street in the center of the neighborhood and the vicinity of Ali Mosque and the UNRWA Clinic to its south.
Resistance fighters engaged several Israeli tanks with anti-tank rockets in the vicinity of al-Zaytoun Clinic, the source told Al Mayadeen, adding that the Israeli occupation army has turned the Clinic into a command and control center and is destroying homes nearby.
According to the field leader, Israeli occupation forces have expanded the scope of their artillery shelling to reach the north of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood, especially around the al-Hurriyya School and the Salah al-Din Mosque.
A new wave of displacement from most parts of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood has been observed, caused by the Israeli bombardment of several houses and the martyrdom of 12 Palestinians as a result, the field leader confirmed.
In a related context, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that at least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery and aerial bombardment in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood.
