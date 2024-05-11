US Orders All Combat Troops to Withdraw from Niger
By Al Mayadeen English
The Pentagon officially orders all its combat troops to withdraw from Niger following intense talks regarding US withdrawal from the country.
The Pentagon has officially ordered all 1,000 US combat troops to withdraw from Niger following intensive talks regarding the US withdrawal from the resource-rich African nation struggling under the weight of imperialism.
The US in April announced that it would start discussions for an "orderly and responsible withdrawal" from Niger after its government said it was revoking its military cooperation deal with Washington in light of strained ties between the two parties.
It seems, however, that there is no agreement in sight, as the Defense Department ordered its hundreds of combat troops to leave the country over the next few months, a US official said, as reported by Politico.
The timeline may change, and the locations to which the soldiers will be moving are still undetermined, though they will be other regional countries. Nothing was specified, however.
Nigerien diplomat Ali Tassa told Al Mayadeen in April that Niamey was determined to expel US forces from its territory. "Washington initially wanted to negotiate the continuation of an air base, but the Nigerian government refused," Tassa underlined.
He stressed that Niger was open to Russia, China, Iran, and any country that respects its sovereignty, adding that his country is strengthening its relations with Moscow.
Niger is "interested in strengthening its army to confront terrorism," Tassa said.
Withdrawal discussions started
US Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder said on April 24 that the US and Niger have started discussions for the orderly withdrawal of US servicemen from Niger.
During a press briefing, Ryder said "What I would say is that we can confirm that discussions have begun between the United States and Niger for the orderly withdrawal of US forces from the country."
He added that the US Defense Department and the US Africa Command will take part in the withdrawal discussions with the Nigerian Government.
As for Western Africa and the Sahel, he said that the Pentagon would continue to monitor for possible threats to make sure that US personnel, assets, and interests are protected throughout the region.
"We’re going to continue to work with countries throughout the region when it comes to addressing terrorism threats throughout the region," Ryder said.
Officials stated that the United States agreed to withdraw its over 1,000 troops from Niger on April 19, altering its stance in West Africa, where the country had a significant drone base.
This came after a US Air Force military official in Niger filed a complaint to Congress requesting an investigation into the activities of US embassy staff in the country. Additionally, a segment in the document filed by the officer included a request for assistance in withdrawing military personnel from the country.
Last month, the State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that ongoing discussions between the transitional government in Niger and the United States examined the withdrawal of US troops from the African nation's grounds and the steps that would follow.
When asked about the possibility of concluding US soldiers' presence in Niger, Patel replied, "This is one of the things that we continue to be discussing with them [CNSP] and discussing next steps."
Before that, Niger declared an abrupt end to a longstanding military agreement with the United States in a fiery public address by the spokesperson of the Nigerien military.
The accord, which facilitated the "illegal" presence of American military personnel and civilian staff from the Department of Defense within the Nigerien borders, was severed by Niger as being unfair and a tool used by the US to undermine the nation's sovereignty.
