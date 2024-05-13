Renewed Clashes in El Fasher Leave 27 Civilians Dead, 130 Injured
Civilian rush to the El Fasher South Hospital with their wounded relatives, some donate blood on May 10, 2024
May 12, 2024 (EL FASHER) – Brutal clashes between Sudanese forces and rebels in El Fasher, North Darfur, have left at least 27 civilians dead and 130 injured, the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) reported Sunday.
Airstrikes and heavy weapons pounded the city from May 10th morning to 6:30 pm, marking a dramatic escalation in the ongoing conflict.
The violence erupted mid-morning in eastern El Fasher, quickly engulfing the town centre, main market, and neighbourhoods. Hundreds of civilians, estimated at 850 people (170 families), fled their homes, seeking refuge in the south. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported widespread displacement.
El Fasher South Hospital, the city’s primary medical facility, is overwhelmed with wounded. The 100-bed hospital struggles to cope due to a lack of ambulances, supplies, and medicine. Despite the ceasefire, residents fear renewed fighting.
This latest violence adds to a devastating pattern. Over 40,600 people were displaced in El Fasher locality between April 1st and 18th due to tribal clashes and fighting between government forces and rebels. Humanitarian access to El Fasher is severely restricted, hindering aid delivery.
Essential supplies are stranded at border points due to bureaucratic delays and insecurity. Over 1,500 metric tons of non-food items are stuck, depriving over 94,000 people of aid. Additionally, vital supplies for 121,000 people are delayed en route from Port Sudan.
Nine million people in Darfur face dire humanitarian needs, a situation exacerbated by the prolonged conflict and limited access to aid.
The El Fasher violence underscores the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and a massive scaling-up of humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.
No comments:
Post a Comment