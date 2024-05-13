Sudanese Army Bombs Republican Palace in Khartoum
The old Republican Palace in Khartoum
May 12, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – The historic Republican Palace overlooking the Blue Nile in Khartoum was targeted by artillery strikes this Sunday, marking the first such attack in several months.
The palace, controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since the war began in April 2023, came under renewed artillery shelling. Social media platforms circulated video clips showing parts of the palace ablaze, with flames visible in one of its courtyards and facades.
Sources within the RSF report that the army conducted random bombings on the Republican Palace in retaliation for intensified battles against them in the Signal Corps area in Khartoum North.
Local sources informed Al Jazeera TV that the Sudanese army deployed heavy artillery to target RSF positions in both Khartoum and Khartoum North.
The ongoing conflict, now lasting over a year between the army and the RSF, has repeatedly exposed the Republican Palace to both artillery and aerial bombardments.
Sunday’s attacks have severely damaged the historic structure, established originally during Turkish rule in 1826. The new palace, adjacent to the older structure, has also suffered considerable damage.
Construction of the new Republican Palace commenced next to the original building in March 2011 and was inaugurated by then-President Omer al-Bashir on January 26, 2015.
