Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Has Photo Session with Participants in 5th National Conference of Heads of Public Security Substations
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, had a photo session with the participants in the 5th National Conference of Heads of Public Security Substations on May 5.
Present there were Ri Thae Sop, minister of Public Security, and Sim Hong Bin, director of the Political Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security.
The venue of photo session was filled with deep emotion and joy of the participants who were to have a photo taken with the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un whom they always wanted to see so much.
When Kim Jong Un appeared at the venue, all the participants broke into stormy cheers of “Hurrah!”
They paid highest tribute to Kim Jong Un who has led the public security organ to fulfil its important mission in every aspect of its work with his outstanding ideology and energetic leadership and provided them that day with the highest honour for which they wished so much.
Waving back, he warmly encouraged the heads of public security substations across the country who are devoting themselves to defending the revolution, social system and people.
Strengthening the public security substations means consolidating the public security organ and the vigorous activities of the heads of substations lead to the fighting efficiency of the substations, he said, adding that the heads of the public security substations and security officers living nearest to the people should become faithful guardians who take loving care of the people while holding fast to high revolutionary principles and class principles, “family members” who always share joy and sorrow with them, sharp blades in resolutely struggling against all the elements that encroach upon the socialist country, and competent political activists who redouble the confidence in the revolutionary cause cherished in the people’s minds.
Reiterating that all activities of the public security organ should be thoroughly oriented and subordinated to boundlessly respecting the people, prioritizing their interests and faithfully serving them, he set forth important guidelines for bringing about fresh changes and innovations in the overall public security work.
When all the public security substations of the country, the direct executive units of our Party’s policy on public security and the main base for defending the people, become a fortress firmly defending the single-minded unity, the cornerstone of existence and development of our state, and a bulletproof wall protecting the people, our cause of building an ideal society of the people will advance more dynamically, he noted.
Expressing expectation and belief that all the heads of public security substations would discharge their important missions and duty before the Party and the revolution in the van of the sacred struggle for defending the political security of the socialist country and happiness of the people, he had a significant photo session with them.
When the photo session was over, the participants raised stormy cheers of “Kim Jong Un” and “Death-defying defence.”
All the participants vowed to keep the great trust and love shown by Kim Jong Un as the most valuable asset in their life and thoroughly apply the Party’s outlook on the masses and people to the public security work so as to defend more firmly the politico-ideological position and class position of the country and provide solid legal guarantee for the comprehensive development of Korean-style socialism.
KCNA
2024-05-06
