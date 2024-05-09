Sudanese Army Recaptures Key Base in North Kordofan
Sudanese troops pose outside the Central Reserve Headquarters in Al Obeid on May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024 (AL-OBEID) – In an early morning operation on Tuesday, the Sudanese army retook the Jabal al-Ain military base from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the strategic city of Al-Obeid, capital of North Kordofan State. The base had been under RSF control since the beginning of the ongoing conflict.
According to military sources from the Sudan Tribune, the Fifth Infantry Division initiated an offensive early Tuesday morning from the eastern outskirts of Al-Obeid. They engaged in intense combat with the RSF, ultimately securing the Jabal al-Ain camp and the nearby village of Abu al-Ghar.
Situated approximately 20 kilometres east of Al-Obeid along the national road to White Nile State, the Jabal al-Ain camp serves as the primary training facility for the Fifth Infantry Division, known as “Haggana.” It had been exploited by the RSF to enforce a blockade on Al-Obeid since the war’s early days.
Moreover, the Sudanese army also reclaimed the Central Reserve Forces camp of the Sudanese police within the city, which had been briefly overtaken by the RSF.
Supporters of the RSF circulated videos displaying their forces inside the central reserve camp. However, the army quickly countered by releasing a video confirming their victory over the RSF, reporting significant enemy casualties, including losses of personnel and equipment.
Pro-army media outlets have also shown footage of army officers and soldiers re-establishing control over the Jabal al-Ain camp.
In related developments, the Sudanese army continued aerial assaults on RSF positions in Al-Rahad and Umm Rawaba, North Kordofan, for a second consecutive day. Eyewitnesses reported to the Sudan Tribune that the airstrikes targeted RSF gatherings to the south and east of Um Rawaba and additional sites in southern Al-Rahad. The bombings reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and significant property damage.
The army’s strategic objective is to reopen the national road connecting North Kordofan State with White Nile State, which has been under RSF control since the conflict began. The military efforts are concentrated on forces advancing from Al-Obeid and additional units positioned in Tindelti, White Nile State, with a focus on retaking Umm Rawaba and Al Rahad.
A Rapid Support Forces (RSF) spokesperson disputed recent claims, stating their forces achieved a major victory in North Kordofan.
He alleged the Sudanese army, which they referred to as “remnants,” attempted to reopen the Kosti Al-Obeid National Road through two separate attacks. He claimed the RSF successfully repelled these attacks, inflicting significant casualties on the army in both personnel and equipment.
