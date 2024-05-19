Sahel Nations Form Regional Alliance, US Begin to Withdraw from Niger
By Al Mayadeen English
Since Friday, West Africa has seen a number of agreements and decisions implemented, ushering in a new era for the continent.
The governing bodies of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have finalized plans to form a confederation after all three nations overthrew Western-allied governments in the past three years.
A triad of foreign ministers met on Friday in Niamey, Niger, to formally agree on a text establishing the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), marking a critical turn of events in West African history, following decades of European colonialism that was succeeded by neocolonial control over these countries' natural resources and finances.
"The objective was to finalize the draft text relating to the institutionalization and operationalization of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)", Niger's Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare said as he read out the final statement of the meeting.
The text will be adopted by the heads of states of three partner nations at a summit that will be held at a later time.
"We can consider very clearly, today, that the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has been born," Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said after meeting General Abdourahamane Tiani, the Nigerien President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.
Burkina Faso's Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore was also present at the meeting.
The three countries have made strides in reinforcing military cooperation quickly after former Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in late July 2023.
Liptako–Gourma, a tri-border area shared by the three countries, has been a hub for terrorism that France and other Western nations and entities have taken advantage of to increase their military presence in West Africa. Although countries like France promised to abolish regional terrorism, they failed to do so, prompting military leaders to take matters into their own hands.
Niger, US sign disengagement agreement
In concurrence, the United States forces have begun to withdraw from Niger after months of talks and public pressure led to a disengagement agreement between Washington and Niamey.
The withdrawal process began on Sunday and will be over by September 15 "at the latest," a joint statement read.
After reaching a disengagement agreement, US forces deployed under the pretext of an anti-terrorism mission will begin to leave the country after their presence was deemed "illegal". Officials from the US Department of Defense and their Nigerien counterparts held several talks for the past week in Niamey before the agreement was finalized.
The US currently has 650 troops deployed in a major Air Base near Agadez in the northern part of the country. This is the second military force whose withdrawal has been secured by Niamey's government, following the withdrawal of French troops earlier.
European Union troops end deployment in Mali
In neighboring Mali, the European Union's military training mission announced earlier on Friday that it had officially ended its 11-year presence in the country, following the bloc's decision not to renew its mandate in early May.
On paper, the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), established in 2013, allegedly aimed to train and advise Mali's armed forces in response to a surge in terrorism. Initially comprising up to 700 soldiers from around 20 European countries, the mission's numbers dwindled as the region's political landscape was overhauled. In early May, the EU opted not to extend the mission's mandate due to "developments in the political and security situation" in Mali, as stated by the European Commission.
With the withdrawal of Western forces and the formation of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), West Africa's influence in global geopolitics is becoming increasingly pronounced. The region's assertive stance against neocolonialism and its strategic realignments reflect a broader shift in the global power balance, ushering in a new era for the African continent.
