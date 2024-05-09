Sudanese Women Journalists Face Threats, Harassment
Journalists protest in defence of the press freedom in Khartoum (file photo)
May 7, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudanese female journalists are increasingly targeted with online threats, harassment, and even physical attacks. This has driven some to flee the country, while others bravely continue their work amidst the dangers.
The Journalists Syndicate is taking action. They’ve documented cases of abuse across various states, including physical assaults, harassment, and death threats. To improve safety, they’re implementing measures for conflict zones and launching a nationwide support hotline within days.
The threats come from various sources. Journalists report intimidation by anonymous actors, military intelligence, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in areas under their control.
One such case is journalist Inaam Ahmady from El Geneina, West Darfur. RSF personnel raided her home, coercing her at gunpoint to surrender her equipment. They also threatened her family. Ahmady had documented sensitive topics like clashes between the RSF and the Masalit community.
“They abused me, looted my home, and even partially burned it,” Ahmady recounted to the Sudan Tribune. “They besieged me, forcing me to disguise myself just to buy essentials.”
Facing constant pressure and displacement, Ahmady was ultimately forced to flee with her family to eastern Sudan. The eight-day journey was fraught with harassment. “Now I’m safe,” she said, “but I can’t practice journalism anymore.” This story exemplifies these threats’ devastating impact on personal lives and careers.
Syndicate Launches hotline for support
Despite filing seven complaints with authorities in Kassala, journalist Samar Suleiman continues to face daily threats, causing significant emotional distress. The Journalists Syndicate has also submitted a report advocating for her protection.
Tariq Osman, the Syndicate’s Legal Aid Officer, revealed the organization’s concerns. He stated their Gender Secretariat is actively monitoring attacks against female journalists amidst the conflict. Osman reported that six female journalists have suffered physical violence and harassment, one endured sexual assault, and tragically, two have been killed in Darfur.
In response, the Syndicate, in collaboration with legal authorities, has prepared comprehensive reports to secure journalists’ safety. Additionally, a new hotline has been launched specifically to assist journalists in reporting attacks, particularly in conflict zones.
Samar shared her experience with the Sudan Tribune after the Rapid Support Forces took control of Gezira State. She actively volunteered to help displaced people, setting up makeshift schools as housing became scarce and rents skyrocketed. Her local connections proved crucial in these efforts.
However, Samar’s humanitarian work came with unforeseen consequences. Her photos and phone number were posted on a platform called “[redacted],” falsely accusing her of being part of a sleeper cell financially aiding the Rapid Support Forces. This misinformation has resulted in a barrage of threatening messages, increasing her fear.
Despite the threats, Samar remains committed to her volunteer work, although she acknowledges the constant danger, including threats from a former minister of the previous regime.
Journalist Azaz Kamal al-Din, who collaborates with Samar in assisting displaced persons in Kassala, shared similar experiences. Their team has seen a rise in the number of displaced people seeking aid since the RSF took control of the area. Both journalists face similar challenges, determined to continue their humanitarian efforts despite growing threats and insecurity.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment