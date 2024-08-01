Adegboruwa Asks Tinubu Govt To Hold Accountable Policemen Who Injured, Shot Dead Nigerian Protesters
August 1, 2024
The distinguished legal expert praised Nigerians for their bravery and determination, observing that even those who couldn't participate in street protests showed support through civil disobedience, with many opting to stay at home.
Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has urged Nigerians to sustain their support and solidarity for peaceful protests as a crucial step towards freeing the nation from the grip of hunger, hardship, and poor governance inflicted by the elected officials.
In a statement released on Thursday, Adegboruwa emphasised the resilience of a united people, asserting that collective action would overcome "even the most formidable obstacles, including suppression, threats, intimidation, and harassment perpetrated by the ruling government and its security agencies."
He said, "On August 1, 2024, Nigerians from all walks of life, people from across every divide, North and South, East and West, Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists, all trooped out in response to the call for protests to #EndBadGovernance in Nigeria.
"Despite the threats, intimidation and harassment by authorities of the ruling government and their security apparatus, the people came out in their large numbers to speak against the suffering, hunger and poverty imposed on them by the administration of President Bola Tinubu."
He noted that the country witnessed a significant show of solidarity, with numerous offices and markets closed, and streets largely deserted.
Assessing the protests against worsening hunger and misgovernance, Adegboruwa observed that the protesters had remained largely peaceful, particularly in major cities like Lagos and Abuja.
However, he acknowledged isolated incidents of violence in some areas, which he attributed to the provocative actions of security forces. "Notwithstanding that, the protests were largely successful, well coordinated and on target.
"I commend the organisers of the protests, for their maturity and peaceful management of the events. I also commend the press for being alert to their responsibilities to cover the events and to give accurate reporting to the people. This should continue."
Meanwhile, Adegboruwa passionately appealed to all security and law enforcement agencies to follow acceptable standards of handling civil protests, in such a way as to avoid bloodshed or loss of lives.
He reminded them that the responsibility imposed upon them is to provide coverage for the peaceful protesters and to avoid all provocative actions that may "escalate into uncomfortable fracas".
He also appealed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and all Governors who had procured various court orders to frustrate the peaceful protests to provide transportation by way of mass transit buses to assist citizens in achieving due exercise of their fundamental rights.
"In addition, government should urgently identify and hold accountable any police or law enforcement officer that may have been found culpable to violate the rights of the peaceful protesters, especially in locations where it has been reported that protesters were wounded and shot dead.
"I urge the organisers of the nationwide protests to continue in the same peaceful manner that we have all witnessed today and to refrain from all actions that may lead to violence or a breakdown of law and order."
The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, however, advised the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to dialogue with Nigerians over their concerns and demands.
"By now, I expect that the federal and state governments would have set up the machineries for genuine and meaningful dialogue with the protesters, with a view to addressing the issues raised in their demands.
"It will be the height of leadership insensitivity for the governing to remain silent and pretend that all is well."
