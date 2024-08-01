#EndBadGovernance Protests Meet Deadly Force: At Least 10 Nigerians Killed By Security Forces
August 1, 2024
The nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests against hardship, worsening poverty, poor governance, among others erupted into violence on the very first day, as security forces clashed with protesters in several states.
At least 10 individuals including protesters were killed by security forces on the first day of the #EndBadGovernance protests.
In Kano State, two people were killed after breaching the Government House premises. Security operatives opened fire, resulting in the deaths of the two protesters.
The unprecedented loss of life has shocked the nation and thrown the already tense situation into further chaos.
Abdullahi Liman, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Suleja branch, confirmed the devastating death of an individual reportedly hit by a stray bullet in the Suleja area of Niger state during the #EndBadGovernance protests. Liman, following the directions of the NBA national president, visited the home of the deceased, Yahaya Nda Isah, where he saw the tragic evidence of the loss of life.
“The national level of the NBA has asked all the branches to constitute monitoring committees in respect of the protest.
“So, we are going around to see what is really happening. I got information that a man was shot dead and I came to the house of the victim (Yahaya Nda Isah) to confirm things for myself and I have seen the corpse.
“So, what we are doing now is to gather information in respect of the incident and I will reach out to the national level so that we know what to do next in respect of the issue. This cannot be denied,” he told Daily Trust.
In Borno, four #EndBadGovernance protesters were allegedly killed by soldiers in front of Kime petrol station in Bolori, Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. This tragedy unfolded despite the Borno government’s imposition of a 24-hour curfew in response to the growing hunger protests in the state.
According to Reuters reporters and eyewitnesses, at least three protesters lost their lives in Kaduna state as nationwide demonstrations against soaring living costs and governance issues intensified.
Eyewitness accounts suggest that police gunfire claimed two lives, while a Reuters witness confirmed seeing a dead body outside the Kaduna State Government House.
However, Kaduna state police spokesperson Mansur Hassan denied the use of live ammunition, stating that only tear gas was deployed to disperse the protesters. He promised a forthcoming report on the incident.
The mounting death toll and clampdown on dissent have further exacerbated an already tense environment across Nigeria, as citizens continue to demand accountability from their government.
As the nation reels in the aftermath of the first day of #EndBadGovernance protests, the full scope of the loss of life remains uncertain.
While some deaths have been confirmed by journalists and eyewitnesses, other reports of additional fatalities have surfaced but remain unverified. The nation holds its breath as the gravity of this tragic situation continues to unfold, with the full impact yet to be fully understood.
Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, counsel for the Take-it-Back movement, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to honour his commitment to protecting peaceful protests and refrain from suppressing them.
“The Inspector General of Police vowed to keep protesters safe and this development negates the promise. The police are meant to keep protesters safe and that’s what we were promised during our engagements with the IG of police,” he said.
Adegboruwa demanded the prosecution of officials responsible for these killings.
“I urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure that those who are responsible for the killings are prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said.
Adegboruwa reminded President Bola Tinubu that, having once been a participant in protests himself, he has a responsibility to uphold his pledges to democratise governance and protect the rights of citizens to peaceful assembly and free expression.
He however urged the protesters in the country to remain steadfast in their demand for better governance.
“I will want to urge protesters to remain steadfast, and not back down their demand for accountability. To those who can be physically present, they should not be discouraged. While those who have led civil disobedience by staying at home and closing businesses in solidarity are commended. I also want to urge those who are passively supporting the protest not to relent,” he told SaharaReporters.
Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, condemned the actions of security operatives, stating that the close-range shooting of protesters was 'utterly unnecessary and unjustified' in an interview with SaharaReporters.
“Our position as an organisation has remained very clear, shooting live bullets at protesters is uncalled for. The Inspector General of Police should investigate the developments occasioned by these shootings and punish those found to be wanting in the area of shooting the protesters,” he said.
Isa Sanusi further emphasised that the police's decision to fire on protesters will inevitably intensify the situation, transforming what could have been a peaceful demonstration into a more volatile and potentially violent confrontation.
“The action of the police will only lead to more escalation of the protests which is unhealthy and unneeded to resolve the situations currently ravaging the country,” he noted.
Sanusi called on the government to uphold the people's fundamental right to peaceful assembly, condemning the security forces' use of live ammunition against protesters, which has resulted in fatalities and widespread outrage.
The protests, sparked by soaring food and general inflation, aim to hold the government accountable for its failure to address the country's worsening economic crisis and ensure good governance.
