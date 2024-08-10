Belarusian Air Defense Takes Down Aerial Targets Flying from Ukraine — Lukashenko
Overnight and today, since early morning, the search has been on for what was eliminated, Lukashenko said
MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Belarusian air defense systems eliminated several aerial targets flying in from Ukraine over the country’s south on August 9, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.
"Overnight and today, since early morning, the search has been on for what was eliminated. We suspect that these were strike drones. Having violated Belarusian airspace, they were flying from Ukraine," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.
