Novel Multifunctional SU-30SM2 Fighter Jets Supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
© Valery Matytsin/TASS archive
MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets have been manufactured and handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said.
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea targets at a distance of several hundred kilometers.
The corporation stressed that the SU-30SM2 fighter jets are the next stage of development for the aircraft used by the Russian Armed Forces. It noted that their combat potential has increased following modernization.
