IGAD in Talks with Sudan over Frozen Membership Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Lawrence Korbandy IGAD Special Envoy for Sudan
August 1, 2024 (ADDIS ABABA) – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is in ongoing discussions with Sudan over its frozen membership, as revealed by the IGAD Special Envoy to Sudan, Lawrence Korbandy, in an interview with Sudan Tribune.
Sudan decided to freeze its membership in IGAD in January, halting its participation and dealings with the organization. Despite this, Korbandy affirmed IGAD’s commitment to resolving the Sudanese conflict due to its regional impact.
The South Sudanese diplomat also highlighted the challenges posed by the multitude of peace initiatives, stating that they could disperse efforts and prolong the conflict. A recent meeting in Djibouti, attended by over 20 countries and international organizations, underscored the need for coordinated action on the Sudanese issue.
In addition to addressing the political stalemate, the meeting also focused on the dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan, including the destruction of infrastructure, displacement, and asylum. Attendees discussed unifying various initiatives and fostering joint coordination between regional and international partners. However, Korbandy noted that conflicting interests hampered a joint declaration.
Despite these challenges, IGAD has been actively engaged in efforts to end the war since its outbreak in April 2023. These efforts include summits in Djibouti and Uganda and the presentation of a roadmap for peace.
Korbandy reiterated IGAD’s commitment to ending the war and restoring stability in Sudan, stressing the war’s impact on the entire region. He emphasized that this goal aligns with the interests of regional and international partners like the African Union, the Arab League, and the United Nations.
The envoy denied conflicts between the various peace initiatives, emphasizing the Jeddah platform’s recognition by all parties involved. He confirmed IGAD’s participation in recent negotiations. He also noted the multi-layered approach to resolving the crisis, with President Museveni working at the IGAD heads of state level.
Korbandy described the humanitarian situation in Sudan as catastrophic, attributing the difficulty in providing relief to the ongoing conflict and shelling. He urged an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
Furthermore, he announced the continuation of preparatory meetings for a Sudanese dialogue, ensuring the participation of all political forces, including those who missed prior sessions. He emphasized that the dialogue belongs to the Sudanese people, with IGAD’s role limited to facilitation.
While acknowledging the challenges, Korbandy expressed optimism about the dialogue process. He stressed IGAD’s collaboration with the African Union and confirmed the preparation for the next phase, which will soon be announced.
