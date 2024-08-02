Sudanese Army Recaptures More Positions in Omdurman from RSF
Sudanese army forces patrolling
August 1, 2024 (OMDURMAN) – The Sudanese army on Thursday regained control of positions previously held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Al-Muhandisin and Al-Fatihab neighbourhoods in southern Omdurman.
This advance follows a February operation where army forces from the Wadi Sidna military base north of Omdurman broke through an RSF siege and linked up with the Corps of Engineers in the city centre. The RSF subsequently withdrew towards the neighbouring areas of Al-Mansoura, Al-Muraba’at, and Al-Bustan.
The armed forces reported that special forces successfully executed an operation in the Al-Muhandisin and Al-Fatihab axis, Square 13, “killing dozens” and seizing weapons and ammunition from the RSF, which they labelled a “terrorist militia belonging to the Daglo family”.
Military sources informed Sudan Tribune that the army also neutralized RSF pockets in the Hamad Al-Nil area and near the Al-Mansoura roundabout, situated on the border between Omdurman and Umbada localities.
Pro-army social media pages shared footage depicting the military seizing RSF sniper positions in western Al-Muhandisin.
Over the past few months, the army has systematically retaken control of Omdurman’s historic districts from the RSF, including the headquarters of the state broadcaster.
No comments:
Post a Comment