Nigeria Has No President; Tinubu Used Us Without Paying: Anti-hunger Protest Group
Some hired ‘Say No To Protest demonstrators have lamented they were left stranded after being used for a pro-government rally in Abuja.
Ahmed Oluwasanjo and Abdul Ardo
July 31, 2024
In a video posted online, disgruntled President Bola Tinubu’s supporters whined about being stranded without food and water.
“Tinubu said they should call us to give us support and that he doesn’t want protest. He said he would give us support. We are here very early in the morning, no food no water, the drivers were left stranded without being paid,” one of the hired protesters said.
She added, “We are here, men, women and children all abandoned. Nigeria has no president. We don’t have a leader.”
When asked if they would now join the nationwide protests expected to kick off on Thursday, the women said, “Yes, we will join the protest.”
Spokespersons Bayo Onanuga and Ajuri Ngelale for Mr Tinubu’s government did not immediately respond to Peoples Gazette’s request for a comment on the allegation.
Protesters, portrayed as representing Nigeria’s 36 states, gathered at Eagles Square on Monday, holding ‘Say No To Protest’ placards to support the government’s stance on the #EndBadGovernance protest over worsening hardships in Nigeria.
Since nationwide protest was announced for August 1 to 10, Mr Tinubu has swiftly approved trucks of rice to states, and signed the N70,000 minimum wage bill into law in a bid to placate Nigerians.
