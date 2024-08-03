Violent Protests Over High Cost of Living Rock Nigeria
August 02, 2024 11:05 PM
By Timothy Obiezu
A man holds a banner during a protest against economic hardship, in Lagos, Nigeria, Aug 2, 2024.
Abuja, Nigeria —Thousands of people continue to march the streets in Nigeria calling for a reversal of government reforms. Last year, authorities scrapped fuel subsidies and devalued the country’s currency in a bid to fix the economy. The measures sent the cost of living, especially food prices, soaring. On Friday, police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators who say they're not backing down.
The nationwide protests called Ten Days of Rage were held in many Nigerian cities on Thursday and Friday despite clashes with security.
"We deserve our benefits, we have mineral resources, we have natural resources, nature blessed the people," said Wisdom Chimuanya, an Abuja protester. "We need a government that will serve the people and not lord over the people. Mr. President should meet the people's demands, enough is enough."
President Bola Tinubu announced the end of the fuel subsidy during his inauguration in May. Soon afterward he removed the rate cap on the national currency, the naira.
Authorities also increased electricity tariffs by more than 200%.
Protesters say these policies have made everyday living unaffordable.
Tensions escalated around Abuja on Friday as protesters pushed back against the government order not to march in the streets. Many protesters were injured and say police were firing live rounds.
The police said it only used tear gas to disperse the protesters.
Benneth Igweh, police commissioner of the Federal Capital Territory, which includes Abuja, said a court order was issued to prevent disruptions of normal activities around the city.
Local media reported 13 people have been killed across the country.
Authorities in northeast Borno and northwest Kano state imposed curfews Friday to control the violence.
"Until the government answers us, we're not going to leave the streets," said Chikaobi Emmanuel, a protester in Abuja. "The government is trying to disperse the protesters, but we're not relenting. We're peaceful protesters, why would the government order their security operatives to start shooting tear gas?"
Last month, Nigerian lawmakers pledged to donate half of their salaries to citizens for six months, and authorities relaxed taxes on certain food imports, including wheat, to lower prices.
On Monday, Nigeria signed a new minimum wage into law. But protesters say these measures are not enough and vow to occupy the streets until fuel prices return to normal.
