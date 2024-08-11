RSF Shell Newly Reopened Omdurman Maternity Hospital
A waiting room at the Omdurman Maternity Hospital damaged following RSF shelling on August 9, 2024
August 9, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Health Ministry on Friday said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelled a maternity hospital in Omdurman, a day after it had reopened following repairs from previous damage.
The attack on the Omdurman Maternity Hospital caused significant damage to the building, but no casualties were reported, the ministry said in a statement. Medical staff and patients were transferred to another facility.
The hospital had been reopened on Thursday, August 8, after being rehabilitated from damage sustained during the RSF’s control of the area.
The Sudanese army has regained control of most neighbourhoods in old Omdurman, pushing the RSF towards the west and south since last February.
The ministry condemned the attack, stating that targeting medical facilities will not deter healthcare workers from providing essential services.
The RSF has intensified its artillery attacks on army-controlled areas in Omdurman in recent days, resulting in civilian casualties.
