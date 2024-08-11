Sudanese Army Repulses RSF Attack on Gedaref-Al Jazirah Border
Sudanese army soldiers celebrate their victory over the RSF in Al-Faw on March 18, 2024
August 10, 2024 (GEDAREF) – The Sudanese army on Saturday repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the border between Gedaref and Al Jazirah states, a local official said.
The RSF has been mobilizing in the border area for weeks and has been accused of looting and displacing civilians.
“The armed forces, the intelligence service, and mobilized forces repelled an RSF attack near Wad Faqisa,” said Othman Abdallah, the executive director of Al Faw locality.
He said the army destroyed about 15 RSF vehicles and killed a large number of their fighters. He also said the army had made significant advances towards Al Jazirah state, but did not provide specifics.
The border area has seen intermittent clashes between the two sides for months. The army launched an operation to retake Al Jazirah state in April, but it was quickly halted after the RSF ambushed its forces.
