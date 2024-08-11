Sudan-US Talks in Jeddah Stall Ahead of Geneva Negotiations
August 11, 2024 (JEDDAH) – Consultations between the Sudanese government and U.S. officials in Jeddah have ended without an agreement on the government’s participation in upcoming peace talks in Geneva, casting a shadow over the negotiations scheduled to begin in three days.
The Sudanese delegation, led by Minister of Minerals Mohamed Bashir Abu Nommo, sought assurances that the talks would focus on implementing the existing Jeddah Agreement, signed in May and that the government would be represented not just by the military but by all its components.
However, the U.S. side, led by Special Envoy Tom Berriello, reportedly insisted that the Geneva talks were primarily military in nature, aimed at achieving a ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian aid delivery. They also maintained that the invitation was extended to the military leadership of both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
This disconnect in expectations led to the breakdown of the Jeddah consultations, with the Sudanese delegation returning to Port Sudan on Sunday.
Military sources told Sudan Tribune that the U.S. did not adequately address the government’s concerns, particularly regarding the implementation of the Jeddah Agreement and the representation of civilian stakeholders in the negotiations.
The failure to reach an agreement in Jeddah raises questions about the prospects for the Geneva talks, scheduled to start on August 14th.
Diplomatic sources confided to Sudan Tribune that while the government holds a cautious outlook on the talks, it remains open to exploring all avenues. They have agreed to preliminary consultations with the U.S. government.
The sources anticipate the delegation’s return to Port Sudan Sunday and foresees high-level communication between the army leadership and the U.S. administration in the coming days, aimed at addressing the differences that surfaced during the recent Jeddah consultations.
No comments:
Post a Comment