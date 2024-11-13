Hezbollah Advanced Rockets Pound Top-level Israeli Bases in Tel Aviv
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
13 Nov 2024 22:23
Hezbollah executes several top-tier military operations targeting deep into the occupied territories, particularly Tel Aviv and its suburbs, while maintaining the upper hand on the borders.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced that its fighters carried out multiple top-tier operations across and on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, targeting Israeli troop gatherings, settlements, military bases, and sites; and most remarkably, the Israeli Security Ministry in the city of Tel Aviv.
In a first, as part of its Khaybar series of operations and under the call "Labbyaka ya Nasrallah" [here we respond to your call, O Nasrallah], the Islamic Resistance announced that a swarm of drones was deployed and precisely struck the Kirya base, which houses the headquarters of "Israel's" Ministry of Security, General Staff, War Management Room, and the Air Force’s war monitoring and control authority, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Kirya base, which is located 120 kilometers from the Palestinian-Lebanese borders, was targeted for the second time, using the Qader-2 ballistic missile, and achieving direct hits.
Also as part of the Khaybar series of high-end operations, Hezbollah announced the targeting of the Amos Base west of Afoula. The base is responsible for establishing transportation in the northern region and a central axis in the readiness of the Technology Directorate, and is located 55 kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
The Israeli IWI arms production factory, located in Ramat HaSharon in the Tel Aviv suburbs, 110 kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian borders, was bombarded for the first time since the beginning of the war, using a barrage of advanced rockets that accurately struck their targets. The operation came as part of the Khaybar series as well and with the call of "Labbayk ya Nasrallah".
Hezbollah launched its first operation of the day at dawn, targeting Israeli soldier gatherings in easternmost Maroun al-Ras with a rocket barrage. Later in the afternoon, a second soldier grouping was targeted in the same area, with a rocket barrage. Another in Wadi Yaroun, northeast of the southern village of Yaroun, was also struck by a barrage of Hezbollah's rockets.
Throughout the day, occupation soldiers were also targeted in the Manara, Sa'sa, and Avivim settlements across the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with rocket barrages. Meanwhile, the Katzrin and Kfar Vradim settlements were also bombarded, as part of the framework of warnings issued by the Islamic Resistance to several northern settlements.
At noon, Hezbollah carried out two operations only minutes apart, intercepting a Hermes 450 drone and a Hermes 900 drone over the central sector using two surface-to-air missiles, forcing them to retreat and leave Lebanese airspace.
Later, the logistics base of the Israeli occupation forces' 146th Brigade, located north of Sheikh Danun town, east of Nahariya came under attack, while the Ramim Battalion command headquarters in the Hounin Barracks was bombarded twice in a matter of minutes.
Using its advanced rockets, the Islamic Resistance targeted the Glilot Base, the headquarters of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, located 110 kilometers away from the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.
The operations come in defense of the Lebanese homeland and its steadfast people, in support of Gaza and its valiant Resistance, and in response to the massacres and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation.
Operations Overview
- At 5:00 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering east of the town of Maroun al-Ras with a barrage of rockets.
- At 9:00 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering in the Sa'sa settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- At 12:05 pm, the Islamic Resistance's Air Defense Unit intercepted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over the central sector with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace.
- At 12:10 pm, the Islamic Resistance's Air Defense Unit intercepted an Israeli Hermes 900 drone over the central sector with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to leave Lebanese airspace.
- At 12:15 pm, the Islamic Resistance bombarded the Kfar Vradim settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- At 2:00 pm, the Islamic Resistance targeted a logistics base of the Israeli occupation forces' 146th Brigade, located north of Sheikh Danun town, east of Nahariya, with a barrage of rockets.
- At 2:45 pm, the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack using a swarm of drones targeting the Amos Base, a transport formation base in the northern region and a central axis for the readiness of the Technology Directorate, located 55 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, west of Afoula, achieving direct hits.
- At 3:15 pm, the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ramim Battalion command headquarters in the Hounin Barracks with a barrage of rockets.
- At 3:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance targeted Ramim Battalion command headquarters in the Hounin Barracks with a barrage of rockets for the second time.
- At 3:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial drone attack that precisely struck the Kirya base, which houses the headquarters of "Israel's" Ministry of Security, General Staff, War Management Room, and the Air Force’s war monitoring and control authority.
- At 4:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering east of the town of Maroun al-Ras with a barrage of rockets for the second time.
- At 5:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering south of the Manara settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- At 5:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Katzrin settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- At 5:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering north of the Avivim settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- At 5:40 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering south of the Manara settlement with a barrage of rockets for the second time.
- At 5:45 pm, the Islamic Resistance targeted the Glilot Base, the headquarters of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, located 110 kilometers away from the Lebanese-Palestinian borders, with an advanced rocket barrage.
- At 6:15, the Islamic Resistance targeted the Kirya base,which houses the headquarters of "Israel's" Ministry of Security, General Staff, War Management Room, and the Air Force’s war monitoring and control authority, for the second time, using the Qader-2 ballistic missiles and achieving direct hits.
- At 6:25 pm, the Islamic Resistance targeted the Israeli IWI arms production factory, located in Ramat HaSharon in the Tel Aviv suburbs, 110 kilometers from the Lebanese-Palestinian borders, for the first time, using a barrage of advanced rockets which accurately struck their targets.
- At 6:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering in Wadi Yaroun, northeast Yaroun, with a rocket barrage.
- At 7:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering north of the Avivim settlement with a barrage of rockets for the second time.
- At 10:00 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering in Maroun al-Ras with a barrage of Nasr-1 rockets.
- At 10:00 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering in the southern outskirts of Bint Jbeil with a barrage of Nasr-1 rockets.
- At 10:45 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an Israeli soldier gathering east of the town of Maroun al-Ras with a barrage of rockets for the third time.
No comments:
Post a Comment