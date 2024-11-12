Mali Announces MINUSMA Withdrawal by November 15
By Al Mayadeen English
7 Nov 2024 19:24
In January, the UN chief's spokesman announced that the UN stabilization mission in Mali had successfully completed its planned withdrawal by the end of 2024.
Mali's Council of Ministers on Thursday issued a statement announcing that the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) would complete its withdrawal from the West African country by November 15.
"The liquidation period was originally set to end in 18 months, on December 31, 2024. Thanks to the efforts of the government, this phase will end on November 15, 2024, with the handover of the Bamako camp and the repatriation of all international civilian personnel, contingents and equipment, thus marking the definitive withdrawal of MINUSMA," the statement released on Wednesday read.
In January, the UN chief's spokesman announced that the UN stabilization mission in Mali had successfully completed its planned withdrawal by the end of 2024.
This initiated a liquidation phase, during which countries contributing to the peacekeeping mission would repatriate their personnel and equipment stationed at UN facilities in Gao and Bamako.
Strained Relations with the UN
Relations between the UN and Mali's government began deteriorating significantly after the August 2020 military coup that overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, with Mali’s leaders becoming increasingly critical of the UN mission's effectiveness.
In June 2023, the government requested MINUSMA’s departure, viewing it as ineffective in addressing security issues and preferring to pursue alternative security partnerships, particularly with Russia.
Mali’s government has criticized several times MINUSMA's inability to contain the insurgency, especially in the north and center of the country.
They argue that the mission has not effectively addressed terrorism or contributed to national stability.
In September 2024, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a mutual defense pact to address shared security threats.
This alliance is aimed at strengthening regional autonomy in security matters and reflects a shift away from traditional Western partnerships.
No comments:
Post a Comment