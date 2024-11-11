US, UK Forces Launch Airstrikes on Yemen in Fresh Acts of Aggression
Monday, 11 November 2024 6:41 AM
US and Britain warplanes target Yemen’s ‘Amran province on November 11, 2024.
American and British warplanes have conducted joint airstrikes on targets in Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada and nearby regions, amid the Arab country’s ongoing maritime operations against vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea.
Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that two aerial assaults struck the al-Rahba area in the As Safra district of Sa’ada province early on Monday.
The report did not provide any details regarding potential casualties or damage.
US and British military aircraft also targeted seven locations in the Harf Sufyan district in neighboring ‘Amran province.
Details on potential human or material losses from the strikes have yet to be disclosed.
Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have taken to the streets across the country in solidarity with Palestinian and Lebanese nations amidst Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
The developments came after US and British warplanes conducted seven airstrikes on targets across northern Yemen on Sunday morning.
Al-Masirah TV reported that the airstrikes targeted military sites in the capital Sana’a and the northern province of ‘Amran, without providing any further details.
On Saturday night, the US-British war coalition carried out three airstrikes on other sites in Sana’a.
Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.
The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.
So far, Israel has killed at least 43,603 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 102,929 others in Gaza.
No comments:
Post a Comment