Friday, December 12, 2025

MFA Calls EU Authorities 'Thimbleriggers' After Indefinite Freezing of Russian Assets

According to the European Commission's plan, the indefinite asset freeze is the first stage in the expropriation of Russian assets

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called European authorities "thimbleriggers" following the decision to freeze Russian assets for an indefinite term.

"Thimbleriggers," she told TASS when asked to comment on the decision by the Council of the European Union on the indefinite freeze of Russian sovereign assets.

According to the European Commission's plan, the indefinite asset freeze is the first stage in the expropriation of Russian assets under the guise of a reparations loan scheme for Kiev.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)