Nigerian Troops Intercept Supplies for Terrorists in Borno
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Maiduguri
Sun, 21 Dec 2025 10:34:13 WAT
Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted terrorist logistics heading to Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist's enclave in Borno State.
The operation took place on Friday along Maiduguri–Bama Road, after similar terrorist logistics supplies were intercepted in the state a few days earlier.
In a statement, spokesperson of Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Colonel Sani Uba, said the troops also detonated an improvised explosive device I(ED) along Damboa–Komala Road.
“On December 17, 2025, troops of 25 Brigade, while on a main supply route patrol along the Damboa–Komala axis, discovered an IED.
“The device was secured and later detonated by troops, restoring safety along the route for military and civilian movement.
“In another operation carried out on December 19, 2025, troops deployed at a checkpoint along the Maiduguri–Bama Road intercepted a Lagos-registered vehicle with registration number AKD 244 YE,” the statement said.
“The vehicle was conveying quantities of food items and energy drinks suspected to be intended for Boko Haram and ISWAP elements operating around Kirawa Ward in Gwoza Local Government Area.
“Two suspects were arrested in connection with the interception. Items recovered included assorted food items, energy drinks, three mobile phones, an identity card, a ring, and sums of cash in both Nigerian naira and CFA francs,” it added.
The suspects, vehicle and the recovered items were handed over to the appropriate military intelligence unit for further investigation.
The military said it remained committed to denying terrorist groups access to logistics, restricting their movement, and ensuring improved security across the North East.
No comments:
Post a Comment