Sudan Political Groups, Rebel Faction Sign Anti-war Declaration in Nairobi
17 December 2025
The signatories of the anti-war declaration hold a press conference in Nairobi on Dec 16, 2025
December 16, 2025 (NAIROBI) – Sudanese political groups and the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur signed a declaration in Nairobi on Tuesday outlining shared principles to end the war and rebuild the country, organisers said.
The document, titled the Declaration of Principles for Building a New Homeland, also aligns the signatories behind a separate memorandum calling for the National Congress Party (NCP) and the Islamic Movement to be designated as terrorist organisations.
Signatories to the declaration include the Sudan Liberation Movement, the Sudanese Congress Party, the Federal Gathering, the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party (Original), the National Umma Party, the SPLM – Democratic Revolutionary Current, the National Ba’ath Party, the Sudanese Alliance and the Republican Party.
Several civilian groups also signed the declaration and memorandum, including the Coordination of the Displaced and Refugees, the Darfur Bar Association, the Alliance of Civilian Forces for Eastern Sudan, and the Coordination of Professionals and Trade Unions. Former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and journalist al-Haj Warraq were among the prominent individuals who endorsed the documents.
The declaration stresses Sudan’s unity and sovereignty, rejects a military solution to the conflict and calls for an immediate three-month ceasefire linked to humanitarian and political tracks. It also calls for excluding the Islamic Movement and its allies from the political process, rebuilding state institutions and establishing a single professional national army.
The document further calls for Sudan to contribute to regional security, ensure the safety of the Red Sea and combat terrorism.
Wagdi Salih, a senior figure in the Arab Socialist Ba’ath Party, said at a press conference that the declaration and the memorandum were intended to unify civil and political forces behind demands for a ceasefire and an end to the war.
Asked why the memorandum did not call for designating the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a terrorist organisation, Salih told Al Jazeera TV that the RSF was not a political party, while the NCP bore responsibility for decades of abuses during its rule.
Mohamed al-Nayer, a spokesman for the SLM, said the declaration was an important step at a critical moment for the country. He told Sudan Tribune that the move could help unify anti-war civilian forces and mobilise pressure at local, regional and international levels against the NCP and the Islamic Movement.
He said the Islamic Movement should be designated a terrorist organisation based on what he described as decades of criminal practices, adding that such a designation could help end the war by weakening its influence.
NCP reaction
The National Congress Party dismissed the Nairobi declaration.
In comments to Al Jazeera Mubasher, the party’s political secretary, al-Nu’man Abd al-Halim, said the NCP did not attach importance to the signatories, accusing them of supporting the RSF. He said the party stood with Sudan’s armed forces and alleged that the United Arab Emirates influenced the signatories’ positions.
