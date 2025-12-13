Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, on Coup Attempt in Benin and Neo-Colonialism in West Africa
Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of Pan-African News Wire, joins us from Detroit to discuss the recent coup attempt in the West African nation of Benin.
To listen to this segment just click on the following URL: Coup Attempt in Benin and Neo-Colonialism in West Africa by Black Agenda Radio
The coup ended with assistance from neighboring Nigeria and from France.
Abayomi Azikiwe provides analysis on events in Benin, Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, the Alliance of Sahel States, other West African nations and on the enduring impact of colonialism and neo-colonialism in the region.
