18 December 2025
Sudanese returning to Sudan before taking the train in Cairo, heading to the border area, in April 2025
December 17, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – The number of people returning to their homes in Sudan has surpassed three million, leading to a 19% decline in the country’s total displaced population, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.
In its latest Sudan Displacement and Return Overview, which surveyed over 12,000 locations across all 18 states, the IOM reported that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has fallen to 9.33 million from a peak of 11.5 million.
Of the 3,027,446 total returnees, 81% returned from internal displacement, while 19% returned from abroad. The agency noted that returnee numbers surged by 16% over the past month alone, driven largely by the military regaining control of key areas in Sennar, Aj Jazirah, and Khartoum.
Despite the rising return rate, the IOM warned that many are moving back out of necessity due to a lack of jobs and poor conditions in displacement sites, rather than a sustainable improvement in security or services at home. A significant percentage of returning families reported going home despite ongoing security and service challenges, and the report noted that children under 18 make up over half of both the displaced and returnee populations.
The report highlighted severe humanitarian gaps and a lack of access to basic necessities. Regarding food security, 32% of displaced households and 20% of returnee households reported going a full day and night without eating in the last month.
Healthcare remains a major challenge, with 46% of displaced families and 20% of returnees unable to access necessary medical care. Additionally, sanitation problems were reported by 87% of displaced households and 36% of returnees.
While displacement decreased in 12 states, it continued to rise in North, West, East, and Central Darfur, as well as parts of Kordofan. Khartoum saw the highest influx of returnees, with over 1.09 million recorded.
Since the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023, more than 4.3 million people have fled to neighbouring countries. However, the IOM observed that cross-border movement slowed in the second half of 2025 as neighbouring nations tightened entry restrictions and economic conditions for refugees deteriorated.
The report concluded that while 89% of returnees intend to stay in their current locations, the humanitarian situation remains fragile, with high risks of gender-based violence and child labor persisting in informal settlements and camps.
