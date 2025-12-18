Sudan Teachers Demand Probe After Two Colleagues ‘Tortured to Death’ in Army Cell
17 December 2025
December 17, 2025 (DILLING) – The Sudanese Teachers’ Committee called on Wednesday for an investigation into the deaths of two teachers allegedly tortured to death at a military base in Dilling, South Kordofan.
Emergency laws in most Sudanese states have granted the military broad powers to detain and interrogate civilians. Human rights groups have reported several instances of detainees dying under torture within these military facilities.
The committee identified the deceased as Al-Imam Al-Daye, a primary school teacher from Al-Farshaya village, and his cousin and colleague, Tartur Al-Daye.
“Al-Imam Al-Daye died on Monday from injuries sustained during torture at the 54th Brigade Military Intelligence detention center in Dilling,” the committee said in a statement. “Tartur Al-Daye died in November following similar brutal treatment.”
The group demanded a criminal inquiry supervised by neutral judicial authorities to identify those responsible, including those who issued the orders. They also called for the immediate release of all teachers currently held in arbitrary detention.
According to family testimonies cited by the committee, the two men were summoned to the Dilling Education Department under the guise of collecting their salaries. They were arrested by Military Intelligence upon arrival.
The committee stated the men were held for months without judicial warrants or formal charges. It held the Military Intelligence in Dilling legally responsible for what it described as a “complete crime” and a grave violation of the right to life.
Sudanese authorities have detained thousands of individuals on suspicion of collaborating with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). While some have been acquitted, others have faced trial, resulting in prison sentences or the death penalty.
