Ethiopia Advances AI, Telehealth Initiatives to Enhance Health Care Quality – Ministry of Health
Addis Ababa, December 12, 2025 (ENA) — Ethiopia is rapidly advancing its digital health transformation, with the Ministry of Health announcing significant nationwide progress in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and telehealth technologies.
The Ministry of Health convened stakeholders to discuss the future role of artificial intelligence and telehealth technology in the health sector.
On the occasion, State Minister of Health Seharela Abdulahi highlighted that strong legal and policy frameworks are being put in place to ensure that AI-driven health services remain secure, private, and high-quality.
Already, AI is showing promising results—enhancing data accuracy, supporting better clinical decisions, and improving early disease detection and health forecasting.
Reports show that telehealth coverage is growing at an accelerated pace across the Ethiopia recently.
Ethio telecom has connected more than 60 hospitals and is preparing 200 additional facilities to join integrated digital health networks and cloud platforms, marking a major leap in healthcare accessibility.
The state minister emphasized that the revised national health policy recognizes AI and telehealth as central pillars of future healthcare improvement.
She noted, however, that continued progress will require ongoing investment in infrastructure, governance, and capacity-building for health workers.
Digital Ethiopia 2025 remains a key driver of youth empowerment and innovation, supported by global partners such as the World Health Organization, which actively encourages the use of AI for early warning systems and emergency health detection.
Health Innovation and Quality Lead Executive Officer Dr. Abas Hassen confirmed the nationwide rollout of telehealth to address growing healthcare demands driven by urbanization, lifestyle changes, and rising non-communicable diseases. He called for strengthened collaboration among public institutions, private sector partners, academia, and development organizations.
Ethio telecom’s Enterprise Solutions Chief Officer Yohannes Getahun reaffirmed the company’s commitment to accelerating digital healthcare through expanded connectivity and advanced technologies, noting that AI is emerging as a powerful engine for Ethiopia’s broader development goals.
Officials added that efforts to enhance data privacy, security, and public trust are progressing in tandem with the country’s expanding digital health systems.
