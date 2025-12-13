Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of Tunisia
Well hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1, your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting.
To watch this entire episode go to the following link: 1+1 E355 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Tunisia
This is another one of our all-things Africa editions. We continue our series looking at the history of the continent and its regions.
We are still exploring North Africa, and we now turn our attention to Tunisia. And who better to teach us about this country and or any African country than our returning champion and tour guide, Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire.
Abayomi Azikiwe is a historian, journalist, longtime leftist activist and more.
