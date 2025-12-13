Israel Claims Assassination of Senior Hamas Commander in Gaza City
Hamas leader Raed Saad. (Photo: via social media)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Israel claims it carried out a targeted assassination of senior Qassam Brigades commander Raed Saad in Gaza City, while Hamas denounced the strike as a deliberate violation of the ceasefire agreement.
The Israeli army announced that it carried out an operation in Gaza City in coordination with the Israel Security Agency Shin Bet, targeting what it described as a senior leader of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas.
Israeli Army Radio said the target was Qassam Brigades commander Raed Saad, whom it claimed was responsible for planning the October 7 operation that overwhelmed the army’s Gaza Division.
Israeli security sources reportedly identified Saad as a senior figure within the Qassam Brigades, referring to him as the group’s “second man,” and asserted that the operation was successful.
According to Army Radio, the targeted commander was allegedly involved in efforts to rebuild Hamas’ military capabilities, including the rehabilitation and production of weapons.
The broadcaster added that Israeli forces had previously attempted to assassinate Saad and that he had survived multiple attempts during the war.
Army Radio further reported that the operation was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and carried out without prior coordination with Washington. In a related report, Israel Hayom quoted a security source as saying that the assassination was conducted without informing the US administration.
In response, Hamas said that the Israeli strike on a vehicle in Gaza City constituted a new and serious violation of the ceasefire agreement. The movement said the action demonstrated Israel’s deliberate efforts to undermine and sabotage the ceasefire.
Hamas called on mediators and guarantor states to assume their responsibilities, address Israel’s violations, and take concrete steps to restrain the occupation government.
