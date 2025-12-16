JetBlue Passenger Jet Nearly Clashes with US Military Plane in Curaçao off the Coast of Venezuela
December 15, 2025
A JetBlue Airbus climbs sharply after takeoff. Photo: O'Meara/AP/file photo.
On Friday, a flight from the US airline JetBlue departing from the small Caribbean island of Curaçao, heading toward John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, halted its ascent to avoid colliding with an unresponsive US Air Force refueling aircraft. The commercial pilot blamed the military plane for crossing its path. Curaçao is situated 35 miles off the coast of Venezuela.
“We almost had a midair collision up here,” the JetBlue pilot said in a recording of his conversation with air traffic control. “They went directly into our flight path… They do not have their transponder on; it is outrageous.”
“We just saw the airborne traffic directly in front of us at less than five miles from us—maybe two or three miles—but it was a US Air Force air-to-air refueling plane, and it was at our altitude,” the pilot said. He added, “We had to stop our climb.”
The pilot noted that the US Air Force plane then headed toward Venezuelan airspace. According to the air traffic recording, the controller responded: “It has been outrageous with the [US] unidentified aircraft inside our airspace.”
Derek Dombrowski, a JetBlue spokesperson, said on Sunday, “We have reported this incident to federal authorities and will participate in any investigation.” He added, “Our crewmembers are trained on the proper procedures for a variety of in-flight situations, and we appreciate our crew quickly reporting this situation to our leadership team”
The Pentagon referred mainstream media to the Air Force for comment. According to Al Jazeera, the Air Force had not responded to the requests as of Sunday
Analysts claim the incident is part of ongoing US attempts to isolate and intimidate Venezuela, as the US Air Force is becoming more comfortable intruding in foreign airspace surrounding the country. They say it evidences the continuous commercial air traffic operations in countries surrounding Venezuela, despite US attempts to disrupt air traffic in the country and as airlines claim their suspension of flights to Venezuela is in response to security concerns. Commercial flights in Venezuela have continued despite US imperialist pressure, although several international flights, mostly on European routes, have been affected.
Since September, the US military has launched a controversial military operation in the region, dubbed Southern Spear, with 22 airstrikes that have killed 87 civilians on small boats reported so far. International, United Nations, and US human rights and military experts have labeled the strikes as extrajudicial executions.
On November 21, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice advising commercial airlines to practice extreme caution while flying within and around the Venezuelan air traffic region. Days later, US ruler Donald Trump posted a controversial and unofficial message on social media claiming that Venezuelan airspace was closed. For many, this is further evidence of the regime change operation against Venezuela that, in a new desperate move, tries to disrupt air traffic in the country while fueling psychological operations against the Venezuelan people.
Analysts claim a tragedy caused by the unprecedented US military deployment in the region—aiming at regime change in Venezuela but justified under the pretext of a new US “war on drugs”—is a real possibility. This deployment is affecting air traffic not only in Venezuela but all over the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. They clarify that the ultimate goal of US imperialism is to intensify the unconventional war being waged against Venezuela over the last year, which shows signs of waning by not achieving its goals.
Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff
