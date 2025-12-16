Venezuela Terminates Gas Supply to Trinidad and Tobago Over Complicity in US Crimes
December 16, 2025
Oil tanker in the Caribbean sea. Photo: EFE.
Caracas accuses the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago of maintaining a hostile agenda against Venezuela since taking office and of being criminally complicit in US military massacres of civilians in the Caribbean.
The government of Venezuela announced the immediate termination of any contract, agreement, or negotiation for the supply of natural gas to Trinidad and Tobago following the direct complicity of that country’s government in the theft of Venezuelan oil carried out by the US administration on December 10 through the seizure of an oil tanker.
In an official statement dated December 15, 2025, in Caracas, the Venezuelan Executive reported that it has full knowledge of the participation of the Trinidadian government in this operation, described as an act of international piracy that constitutes a serious violation of international law, as well as of the principles of free navigation and free trade.
The document directly points to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, whom it accuses of maintaining a hostile agenda against Venezuela since assuming office. Persad-Bissessar’s administration has presided over the installation of US military radar systems on Trinidadian territory with the aim of harassing and intercepting vessels transporting Venezuelan oil.
According to the statement, these actions have turned Trinidad and Tobago into an advanced US military platform in the Caribbean that is used to attack Venezuela and facilitate operations to strip it of its energy resources—what Caracas defines as an unequivocal act of vassalage.
In the face of this escalation of hostilities, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recalled that Venezuela had already previously withdrawn from the Framework Agreement on Energy Cooperation signed between the two countries and that this new episode represents a definitive breaking point in the bilateral energy relationship.
The statement concludes with a political and sovereign warning, in which the Venezuelan State reaffirms that it will not allow any colonial entity or its allies to undermine its sovereignty, its right to development, or control over its strategic resources.
As such, the statement by Venezuela’s government clearly frames its decision within a doctrine of comprehensive defense against what Caracas considers a coordinated imperial offensive aimed at suffocating the country’s economy and energy resources.
No comments:
Post a Comment